Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.18 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. KLA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of KLA by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after buying an additional 294,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of KLA by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,864,000 after buying an additional 224,791 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $316.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.05.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

