Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Invests $710,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.13.

STZ opened at $231.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,286.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

