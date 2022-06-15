Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average is $142.72.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

