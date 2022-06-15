Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,306,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,532,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,885 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.09.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

