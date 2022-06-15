Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.15 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.