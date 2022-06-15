Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.55 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.61). 18,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 546,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.90 ($0.61).

The firm has a market cap of £369.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In other Benchmark news, insider Trond Williksen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($30,343.49). Also, insider Yngve Myhre acquired 9,469 shares of Benchmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £4,166.36 ($5,056.88).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

