Berenberg Bank Trims Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Target Price to €78.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €106.00 ($110.42) to €78.00 ($81.25) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KNRRY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($85.42) to €75.00 ($78.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($98.96) to €88.00 ($91.67) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 365,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

