Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.82

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.82 and last traded at $68.93, with a volume of 35255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,822. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

