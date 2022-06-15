Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.30 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.12 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.06.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 41,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average of $94.88. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,822. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 207,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,487,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

