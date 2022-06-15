BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 143.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,399 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of BigCommerce worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of BIGC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 3,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $107,168.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,482.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,779 over the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.