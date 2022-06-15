Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $235.60

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.60 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.52). Billington shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.59), with a volume of 3,206 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £27.16 million and a PE ratio of 350.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Billington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

