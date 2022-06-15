BinaryX (BNX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.90 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $128.89 or 0.00604913 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $260.72 million and $30.90 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003953 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004259 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00164392 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.