Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) COO Shane Torchiana Sells 40,747 Shares

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) COO Shane Torchiana sold 40,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $22,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,324,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,706.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shane Torchiana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bird Global alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of Bird Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $186,007.38.

Shares of BRDS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 2,312,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,096. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Bird Global Inc has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.