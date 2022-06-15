Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $272.00

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001670 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $272.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

