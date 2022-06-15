BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 67.4% in May

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BK Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 91 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.67. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.86%.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Jackson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 645,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,919.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,574,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About BK Technologies (Get Rating)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.