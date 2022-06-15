BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 59.4% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the May 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 283.3% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

