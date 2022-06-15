BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Down 41.4% in May

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the May 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of BNY stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,793. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

