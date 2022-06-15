Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Down 38.3% in May

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 175,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 110,735 shares during the period.

Shares of BSL stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 42,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,817. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

