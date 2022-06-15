Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Blackstone by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,587. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.59 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

