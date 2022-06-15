Blocery (BLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million

Blocery (BLY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. Blocery has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $102,595.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blocery has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 495,094,441 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

