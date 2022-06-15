BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the May 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 750,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.6552 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNPQY. UBS Group raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($62.50) to €63.00 ($65.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($64.58) to €61.00 ($63.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($72.92) to €72.00 ($75.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($66.67) to €66.00 ($68.75) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.59.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

