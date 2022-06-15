BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.51 million. BOX also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,745. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. BOX has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,476,680. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BOX by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after buying an additional 111,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BOX by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

