Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
BRAG stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.68. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.
About Bragg Gaming Group (Get Rating)
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG)
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.