Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

BRAG stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.68. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bragg Gaming Group (Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.