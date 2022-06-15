Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,159. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

