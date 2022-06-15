Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 45,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The company has a market capitalization of C$20.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70.
Breaking Data Company Profile (CVE:BKD)
See Also
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Breaking Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breaking Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.