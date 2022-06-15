Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.86

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 23572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a market cap of C$19.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

