Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.76

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.
The company has a market cap of $697.57 million, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.
About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.
