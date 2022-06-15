Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.76

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The company has a market cap of $697.57 million, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

