British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
BTAFF traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. 11,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $47.81.
About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTAFF)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.