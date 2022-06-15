British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BTAFF traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. 11,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

