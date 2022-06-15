Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT at $31.50

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alector by 50.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.37. Alector has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

