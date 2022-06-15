Brokerages Set Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) PT at $277.67

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETTYF shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 295 to SEK 305 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC raised Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

