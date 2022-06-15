Brokerages Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Price Target at $21.25

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOJCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($31.25) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue lowered Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. SEB Equities upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($18.02) to €18.50 ($19.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

