Brokerages Set Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target at $1,356.60

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,356.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESAY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,462.50) to €1,185.00 ($1,234.38) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,343.75) to €1,340.00 ($1,395.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,572.92) to €1,624.00 ($1,691.67) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,197.92) to €1,205.00 ($1,255.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $190.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.4578 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

