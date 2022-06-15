Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Target Price at $6.50

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LCTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Dipti Amin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $57,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,650 shares of company stock valued at $83,887. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.89. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

