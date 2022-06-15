Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Target Price at GBX 292.14

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.14 ($3.55).

NWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.82) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.28) to GBX 280 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 226.30 ($2.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £23.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.29.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

