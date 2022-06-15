Brokerages Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Price Target at $368.67

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $368.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonova in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. Sonova has a 12-month low of $61.92 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

