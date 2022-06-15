Brokerages Set Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) PT at $110.00

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Vicor alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Vicor (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.