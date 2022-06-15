Brokers Offer Predictions for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASO. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

