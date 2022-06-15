BSN Capital Partners Ltd Has $98.59 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BSN Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 6.3% of BSN Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BSN Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $98,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $89,274,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,676,000 after buying an additional 568,093 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,359,000 after acquiring an additional 413,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.25.

BIDU traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 98,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,227. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average is $141.85.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

