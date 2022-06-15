BSN Capital Partners Ltd Makes New $23.58 Million Investment in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,580,000. GDS makes up 1.5% of BSN Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BSN Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.27% of GDS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in GDS by 11.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. 36,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.09. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

