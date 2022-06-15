Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in May

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.3 days.

BZLFF stock remained flat at $$32.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $40.34.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

