Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.08

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 6710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,179,000 after acquiring an additional 500,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $173,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

