Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,931,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,046,000 after purchasing an additional 287,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,827 shares of company stock worth $61,333,418. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

CDNS stock traded up $3.81 on Wednesday, reaching $147.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,847. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.73 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.62 and its 200 day moving average is $157.87. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

