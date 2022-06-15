Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Shares Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

CXB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total value of C$49,549.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,597.20. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $17,590.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

