CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the May 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CVVUF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 299,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,383. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.
About CanAlaska Uranium (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.