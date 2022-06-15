CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the May 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CVVUF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 299,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,383. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

About CanAlaska Uranium (Get Rating)

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.