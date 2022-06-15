Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.7% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $529,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 109,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $827,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. 7,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,269. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $70.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74.

