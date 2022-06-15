Capasso Planning Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 11,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.99. The stock had a trading volume of 71,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,644. The company has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

