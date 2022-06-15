Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,800 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.47. 18,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,817. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.60. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.46 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.