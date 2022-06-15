Capasso Planning Partners LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000.

SCHC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. 1,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,425. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

