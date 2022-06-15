Capasso Planning Partners LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.27 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.