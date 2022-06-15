Capasso Planning Partners LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,542 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 453,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 187,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,005 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 654,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 396,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 50,086 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $75,116.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 66,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,390. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

